Zacks Investment Management Acquires 4,273 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.25 and a 200-day moving average of $409.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.69 and a twelve month high of $468.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

