Zacks Investment Management Has $5.32 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.