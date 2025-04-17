Zacks Investment Management Makes New $12.20 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.48 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $741,037.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

