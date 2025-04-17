Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

