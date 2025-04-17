Zacks Investment Management Sells 129,311 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,311 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Datadog by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Datadog by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.37.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

