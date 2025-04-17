Zacks Research Forecasts Sanofi’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 36.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sanofi by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

