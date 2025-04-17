Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for USAC FY2025 Earnings

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.
USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
USAC opened at $24.90 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.
Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
Read More
