Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $11.32 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

