ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 94.00%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 674,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

