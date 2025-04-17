ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 2,107,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,067,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.14%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

