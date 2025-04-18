1,113,822 Shares in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,113,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Income Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

