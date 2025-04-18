1,232,894 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,366,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

