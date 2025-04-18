12,750 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Frederick Financial Consultants LLC

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 3.5% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $333.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock Presents an Opportunity in the Turbulence
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tariff Exemptions Make It Time to Buy These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.