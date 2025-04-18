14,165 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of VRTS opened at $149.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

