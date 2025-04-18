1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,857 Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTH

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.