1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,857 Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astrana Health Stock Performance
Shares of ASTH opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
