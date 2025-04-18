1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 519.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

