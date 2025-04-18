1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 125,160 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Shares of SRAD opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

