1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment makes up 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $686,500 over the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

