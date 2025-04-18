1492 Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises approximately 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Magnite Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.13 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

