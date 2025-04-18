1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 150.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.40. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,021.65. This represents a 5.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

