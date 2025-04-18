1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 958,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 801,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 9,811.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 98,112 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.05 and a beta of 1.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

