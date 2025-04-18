1,512 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,371,000 after buying an additional 358,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,356,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

EQT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

