1,876,085 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,876,085 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

KRP stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

