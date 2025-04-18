2,000 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.