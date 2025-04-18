231,663 Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Purchased by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Agenus comprises 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

