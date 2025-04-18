2,853 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Holcombe Financial Inc.

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $163,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,873,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,979 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,488,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,368,000 after buying an additional 561,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

