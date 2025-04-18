30,637 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,048,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,904,000 after acquiring an additional 302,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

