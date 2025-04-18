325 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,898,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $790.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $850.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $898.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $970.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,754.68. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

