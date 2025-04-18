3i Group (LON:III) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,850 ($64.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 4,114.20 ($54.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,839.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,650.58. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,750 ($36.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,158 ($55.17).

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

