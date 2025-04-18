3i Group (LON:III) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,850 ($64.35) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on III
3i Group Stock Down 0.7 %
3i Group Company Profile
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.