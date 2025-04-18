400 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,662.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 229,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 228,443 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

