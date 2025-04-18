42,500 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Bought by Generation Capital Management LLC

Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,172,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,440,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225,179 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,161,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.23 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

