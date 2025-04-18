4,654 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

