6,101 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after buying an additional 419,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after buying an additional 547,390 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,120. The trade was a 59.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,264,146 shares of company stock valued at $53,291,272. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

