65,813 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.