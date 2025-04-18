7,000 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,955,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,044,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559,997 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

