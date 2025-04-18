7,227 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

