75,108 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,043,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,845 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $33,567,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,013,000 after acquiring an additional 708,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.56. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,579.98. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

