829,661 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 829,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 818.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in LendingClub by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,471.84. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $233,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,295,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,731.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $385,120. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

