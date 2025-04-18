89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stake Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 686,054 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 7,752.7% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 515,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 508,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 455,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 425,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Mcwherter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,250. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio Stock Up 2.9 %

ETNB stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

