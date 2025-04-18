999 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $267.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.78. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

