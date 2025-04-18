A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

