Adams Wealth Management Sells 774 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

