ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.06 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

