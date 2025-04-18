ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
ADSEW stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.86.
About ADS-TEC Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.