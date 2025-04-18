ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADSEW stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

