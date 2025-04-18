Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 946 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ubiquiti by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:UI opened at $296.55 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.22 and its 200-day moving average is $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
