Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 946 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ubiquiti by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:UI opened at $296.55 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.22 and its 200-day moving average is $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.