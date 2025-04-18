Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $170,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,996,000 after acquiring an additional 879,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1,492.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 854,759 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

