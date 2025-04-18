Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,543 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $280,697,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,693 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

