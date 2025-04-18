Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPSC opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.