Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of GAL opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

