Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.49. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

